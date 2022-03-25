One day earlier this March, Mike Colangelo challenged Matthew Westley to see who possessed better grip strength.

To determine the victor, each one took a turn firmly holding a measuring device called the dynamometer as hard as they could for at least five seconds. The device tests physical power in the forearms as a way to improve a player’s swing. Westley went first followed by Colangelo.

A former major leaguer, Colangelo usually beat Westley in these impromptu battles of strength. But this time, Westley won.

Colangelo jokingly claimed he lost due to a sore elbow, but the Colgan head baseball coach knew the truth.

Westley’s offseason regimen had done wonders and here was the proof. Westley’s hitting performance to start the high school season only reinforced that point.

Through Colgan’s first three games, the 6-foot, 195-pound Westley has collected 17 RBIs and three homers, including two grand-slams.

Westley opened the season last Friday against Battlefield going 2 for 4 with four RBIs. He blasted his first grand slam 380 feet to right center in the second inning of Colgan’s 10-2 victory.

He followed up the next day hitting for the cycle. Westley was 4 for 4 with six RBIs in a 15-1 win at Centreville. Westley recorded a double in the second inning, a triple in the third, a 390-foot homer to centerfield in the fifth and a single in the sixth.

Then on Tuesday, the junior right-hander added his second grand slam, a fifth-inning 385-foot shot to left center, and finished with seven RBIs after going 2 for 4 in a 24-0 Cardinal District victory at Hylton.

Colangelo did not expect Westley to produce the way he has to start the season. But he expected to see better results than a year ago.

Westley displayed an encouraging sign of things to come when he went 3 for 3 with two RBIs in Colgan’s final scrimmage, a 12-1 win over Bishop O’Connell March 11. Both RBIs came off a double against Virginia signee Jack O’Connor.

“[Westley] really worked his butt off,” Colangelo said. “He’s a strong kid who is now explosive. He’s physically the strongest kid on the team.”

After struggling at the plate during Colgan’s run to the Class 6 state championship a year ago, Westley decided to focus more on increasing his power. In 2021, Westley hit .242 with six RBIs and no homers in 14 games.

As a team, Colgan only hit six homers total in 16 games led by senior CJ Faulkenberry with three.

“Last year, I did not hit that well,” Westley said. “I wanted to get stronger and emphasize getting the ball in the air.”

By working primarily with professional baseball player Kevin Lachance at the Athlete’s Addiction training facility in Manassas, Westley experienced a breakthrough during his time in the batting cage and while competing with his Stars travel team over the summer.

“He greatly improved my strength and hitting mechanics,” Westley said of Lachance. “We worked on staying down in my legs and my swing path. It helps me stay directional and use all parts of the field and staying in my legs gives me a lot more power.”

A Virginia Tech commitment primarily recruited by the Hokies as a pitcher, Westley bolsters an already loaded Colgan lineup. The Sharks have outscored their opponents 49-3 going into Friday’s home opener against Mountain View.

At the moment, Westley bats No. 6 behind Brandon Cassedy, Evan Blanchard, Brett Renfrow, Ryan Kennedy and Jae’dan Carter. The first five give the Sharks’ flexibility along with a mix of power and speed.

Once they are on base, it’s Wesley’s job to, in Colangelo’s words, “clean it all up.” Using a lesson from his Hylton days playing under Jerry Williams, Colangelo sees no point right now in messing with the batting order.

“It puts me in a position to succeed and drive them in,” Westley said. “We keep passing the stick down the lineup.”

Another incentive for Westley to step up is having his first full season of high school baseball after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 campaign and shortened the 2021 season.

In addition, he’s competing with teammates Kennedy, Connor Knox, Blanchard, Carter, John Stansbury, Christian Abney, Caden Colangelo and Renfrow, all of whom he’s known since at least middle school when they all played a part in leading Benton to three straight Prince William County championships and three straight undefeated seasons.

“It feels good to have this with all my boys,” Westley said.