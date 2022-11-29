If the name Nate Ament does not immediately resonate within the local high school boys basketball circle, join the club.
The Colgan High School sophomore played varsity last season primarily as a reserve who totaled 53 points. He did start toward the end of the season as an injury replacement. But on a senior-dominated team, Ament played with little fanfare.
Expect that to change this season. The Sharks have high hopes for Ament and with good reason.
After generating attention during the offseason with his DC Premier AAU team and at workouts and camps, Ament has become a Division I target for recruiters.
So far three schools (New Jersey Institute of Technology, Bryant and George Mason) have offered the 6-foot-7 guard, while schools like Maryland, Virginia, Virginia Tech, George Washington and Delaware stopped by Colgan this fall to watch him work out. The three offers arrived near the end of the summer and into the fall..
A tall guard who can dribble, pass and shoot the ball, Ament feels no pressure about stepping into a more prominent role this season for a Colgan team that graduated four of its starters from a 12-7 squad that placed fifth in the Cardinal District.
Just the opposite.
“I’m ready,” Ament said. “I’m not worried or nervous about people’s expectations. I’m going to play my game.”
Colgan head coach Jason John is the first to admit that Ament’s sudden rise as a college recruit came as a surprise for him.
“It happened a year earlier, but the talent is there,” John said.
Ament comes from an athletic family. His father Albert was a four-year basketball player at Wayne State, where he is a member of the school’s athletic hall of fame.
An all-conference and all-academic performer at the Division II school in Detroit, the 6-foot-7 Albert led the team in scoring (23.4), rebounding (11.4), scoring percentage (.583) and free-throw percentage (.795) his senior. A post player during his college career, Albert remains the program’s all-time single-season points leader with 654 and free throws made (194), which he recorded as a senior in 1988-89.
Ament, who turns 16 in December, has three older brothers, two of whom played soccer in high school at Hylton and Colgan. Ament’s third-oldest brother, Frederick, played one season of junior varsity basketball at Colgan.
John first became aware of Ament at fall workouts in 2021. When Ament tried out for varsity as a freshman, John seized on the opportunity.
“When you have a 6-4 freshman guard who shoots that well, you get excited as a high school coach,” John said.
With a veteran team last season, there was no need to rush Ament’s development. He averaged six to eight minutes at first before seeing more playing time as a starter down the stretch.
Ament improved his game by battling 6-3 senior guard Skyler Smith (offers from Mary Baldwin and Shenandoah) in practice. Ament backed Smith up until taking over for him as a starter after Smith was injured. Now the two are Colgan’s primary scorers as a formidable backcourt. Ament will play on the wing.
During the offseason, Ament also benefitted from his training under Chauncey Beckett.
Colgan has produced standout players since the school opened in 2016, but Ament has the highest ceiling of all of them.
“Nate’s up for the challenge,” John said. “He’s a fierce competitor. He wants to win.”
