Colgan’s girls looked to be headed for the program’s first-ever victory in states. The Sharks led Western Branch 67–60 down the stretch but failed to close out a ferocious Bruins squad. In the final two minutes, Western Branch went on a 12–4 run to escape with a 72–71 victory.
“They’re very disappointed young ladies,” Colgan head coach Fred Milbert said with sadness in his voice after speaking to his girls. “They worked hard this year and play their heart out every time they play.”
The Sharks were right there all the way until the end when a game-tying three-point try by Alyssa Andrews hit back iron with 9 seconds left.
“They felt like they could win this game,” Milbert added. “We could have done some things better but a lot of little things can make a difference when it’s a one-point game. I’m just proud of my kids.”
Colgan was down early, trailing 30–24 at halftime, but when the second half hit, they came alive. Senior Josie Rodas, in particular, didn’t want the season or her high school hoops career to end. She scored all 17 of her points in the second half on five deep three-balls. Whenever the team needed something, the ball wound up in Rodas' hands to deliver a spark.
“Josie kept us in the game,” Milbert noted.
Her biggest moment, undoubtedly, was when she broke a 60–60 tie with a corner three with at the four-minute mark to go up 63–60. Kennedy Fuller followed with a bucket and Andrews buried two free throws to go up 67–60 and take all the momentum.
Western Branch got hot down the stretch and controlled the glass to halt Colgan’s run and regain control.
“If we could have pulled a few extra rebounds in the second half,” Milbert pondered, “it would have been a different story.”
Beyond Rodas’ amazing performance, Andrews led the way for the Sharks with 23 points, including 11 from the free-throw line. Fuller turned in another gutsy performance with 19 of her own. The trio combined for all but four of Colgan’s 47 second-half points.
“We’re playing a freshman and a couple sophomores and juniors,” Milbert explained. “Right now, as coaches, we’re looking forward to next year.”
Western Branch 72, Colgan 71
Colgan
Andrews (6 FG, 11–14 FT) 23 pts, Fuller (5 FG, 9–14 FT) 19 pts, Rodus (6 FG, 0–0 FT) 17 pts, Damato (2 FG, 0–0 FT) 4 pts, McWhinney (0 FG, 4–4 FT) 4 pts, Perryman (1 FG, 0–0 FT) 2 pts, Roderick (1 FG, 0–0 FT) 2 pts, Brown (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 pts. TOTALS: 21 FG, 24–32 FT, 71 pts.
HALF: Western Branch 30, Colgan 24
3-PT: Colgan 5 (Rodas 5)
