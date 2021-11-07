Steve Baudendistel has stepped down as Colgan’s head football coach.
Baudendistel announced his decision Saturday morning.
Baudendistel informed Colgan principal Tim Healey and activities director Dave Davis earlier in the week of his decision. He held off announcing it until Colgan finished its final regular-season game Friday.
"I'm ready for a break," Baudendistel said. "I recognize it's time for someone else to come in who has fresh, new or better ideas and be more successful where I failed."
Baudendistel said he plans to expand his role as Colgan's strength coach. Baudendistel was in his 20th year coaching football.
After coaching in college, he was hired to start the school’s football program when Colgan opened in 2016.
The Sharks’ first varsity season was in 2017. In five seasons, Baudendistel went 9-37, including a 0-10 mark this year. Colgan has lost 17 straight following Friday's 40-0 loss at Potomac.
During that stretch, the Sharks stayed close a few times, losing to Hylton and Woodbridge by five points each for the 2020 season. This season, they lost to Osbourn Park by seven in their season opener and dropped a 19-13 decision to Woodbridge Oct. 22.
Colgan, which is Prince William County's largest high school with just over 2,88 students, never recorded a winning season under Baudendistel. The Sharks’ best season was in 2018 when they went 4-6.
