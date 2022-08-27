Colgan High School snapped its 17-game losing streak Friday with a 42-12 non-district win over host Osbourn Park.
The Sharks scored touchdowns in a variety of ways for first-year head coach Reggie Scott. Scott replaced Steve Baudindistel as Colgan’s head coach. Baudindistel stepped down at the end of last season. He was Colgan's first coach when the school opened in 2016.
Scott was Osbourn Park’s head coach last season. Colgan went 0-10 in 2021.
Abingdon 47, John Battle 6
Senior Devon Grant returned a punt for a touchdown, while junior Tyler Henry returned a kickoff for a 75-yard touchdown. For the game, Grant had five returns for 144 yards.
Seniors Thomas Pullen and Ryan Westhoff, who played at Osbourn Park last season, each ran for a touchdown. Pullen finished the game with six carries for 32 yards, while Westhoff totaled two carries for 17 yards. Westhoff was 4 of 17 passing for 60 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, senior linebacker Andrew Byrd totaled 13 tackles and returned a fumble recovery 43 yards for a touchdown. Senior linebacker Chris Stone added 16.5 tackles and junior linebacker Ethan Norah 11 tackles.
Senior kicker Nick Maloney was 6 for 6 in point-after attempts.
BATTLEFIELD 35, POTOMAC 0: Jelon Johnson ran 25 times for 154 yards and one touchdown and Braden Boggs was 14 of 19 for 178 yards passing and …
690A4435.jpg
The Battlefield fans came out in full force to watch their team open up its 2022 season against Potomac on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4358.jpg
Potomac quarterback Damian McDonald warms up prior to his team's road game against Battlefield on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4402.jpg
Potomac players get a motivational speech from their head coach Jajuan Johnson prior to the team's season opener against home-standing Battlefield on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4427.jpg
Battlefield players take to the field prior to their home-opener against visiting Potomac on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4483.jpg
It didn't take long for Battlefield to take charge of an eventual 35-0 win over visiting Potomac as returner Bryce Banning returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4503.jpg
Battlefield's Bryce Banning gets ready to celebrate in earnest after he essentially scored the winning touchdown for his team on an opening kickoff return against visiting Potomac on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4531.jpg
Battlefield's Maddux Tennant puts the finishing touch on his team's first touchdown with a successful PAT against Potomac on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4532.jpg
Battlefield kicker Maddux Tennent boots through his first PAT of the night en route to his team's 35-0 shutout of visiting Potomac on opening night for both teams on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4555.jpg
Battlefield defender Caleb Woodson sheds a block during his team's 35-0 shutout of visiting Potomac on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4573.jpg
Potomac quarterback Damian McDonald slides for a first down early against home-standing Battlefield on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4595.jpg
Battlefield quarterback Braden Boggs gets tackled by Potomac defender Quswarrah “Guzzy” Kayed during the teams' season opener on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4603.jpg
Battlefield wideout Damier Minkah fakes a handoff from his quarterback during the team's 35-0 season-opening win at home over Potomac on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4618.jpg
Battlefield defender Cole Woodson goes into action against visiting Potomac during a 35-0 win on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4624.jpg
Battlefield safety Caleb Wilson shows off his stuff against visiting Potomac on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4658.jpg
Battlefield gets on the board again on this quarterback run into the end zone by Braden Boggs during the team's 35-0 shutout of Potomac on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4694.jpg
Battlefield linebacker Brodie Carroll keeps the pressure on visiting Potomac during the teams' season opener on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4705.jpg
Battlefield linebacker in spotlight action against visiting Potomac on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4748.jpg
Battlefield running back Jelon Johnson claws his way for extra yardage on a carry against visiting Potomac on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4756.jpg
Battlefield's Brodie Carroll goes on the offensive from his running back spot during his team's 35-0 win over visiting Potomac on opening night on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4760.jpg
Battlefield quarterback Braden Boggs is spotlighted on this pass attempt against visiting Potomac on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4795.jpg
Battlefield quarterback Braden Boggs shows off his scrambling versatility during his team's 35-0 win over visiting Potomac on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4823.jpg
Potomac defender Quswarrah “Guzzy” Kayed is spotlighted in his team's season opener on the road against Battlefield on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4833.jpg
Battlefield wideout Brandon Binkowski scores a third touchdown for the home team during its 35-0 shutout of Potomac on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4894.jpg
Potomac's Andre Persons looks to take a handoff from his quarterback during the team's season opener on the road against Battlefield on Friday, August 26, 2022.
690A4925.jpg
Potomac quarterback Damian McDonald fires off a pass against a stingy Battlefield defense on Friday, August 26, 2022.
JF8A4414.jpg
Potomac ball carrier Andre Persons looks for running room against home-standng Battlefield on Friday, August 26, 2022.
JF8A4421.jpg
Battlefield defensive lineman Ty Gordon is spotlighted during his team's 35-0 shutout of visiting Potomac in the season opener for both squads on Friday, August 26, 2022.
JF8A4432.jpg
Potomac's Felix Hammond-Donkoh looks for running room against home-standing Battlefield in action on Friday, August 26, 2022.
JF8A4443.jpg
Perhaps Potomac's best chance at scoring was on this long pass attempt downfield that just missed its mark against Battlefield on Friday, August 26, 2022.
JF8A4460.jpg
Following an interception that would set up Battlefield's fourth of five touchdowns during a 35-0 shut out of visiting Potomac, players celebrate by ringing the bell for the crowd on Friday, August 26, 2022.
