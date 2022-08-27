Colgan High School snapped its 17-game losing streak Friday with a 42-12 non-district win over host Osbourn Park.

The Sharks scored touchdowns in a variety of ways for first-year head coach Reggie Scott. Scott replaced Steve Baudindistel as Colgan’s head coach. Baudindistel stepped down at the end of last season. He was Colgan's first coach when the school opened in 2016.

Scott was Osbourn Park’s head coach last season. Colgan went 0-10 in 2021.

Senior Devon Grant returned a punt for a touchdown, while junior Tyler Henry returned a kickoff for a 75-yard touchdown. For the game, Grant had five returns for 144 yards.

Seniors Thomas Pullen and Ryan Westhoff, who played at Osbourn Park last season, each ran for a touchdown. Pullen finished the game with six carries for 32 yards, while Westhoff totaled two carries for 17 yards. Westhoff was 4 of 17 passing for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, senior linebacker Andrew Byrd totaled 13 tackles and returned a fumble recovery 43 yards for a touchdown. Senior linebacker Chris Stone added 16.5 tackles and junior linebacker Ethan Norah 11 tackles.

Senior kicker Nick Maloney was 6 for 6 in point-after attempts.