Colgan soccer trio return to their roots by representing El Salvador at U-17 event

They arrived in El Salvador filled with uncertainty.

Could Colgan’s Cassie Villafan, Anika Berger and Mia Arevalo-Delcid still represent the Central American country in the upcoming Concacaf Under-17 Women’s Soccer Championship?

Or had the moment passed?

They had been so close before – only to see COVID cancel the tournament in 2020 and then postpone any future involvement throughout 2021. Now another shot beckoned.

Concacaf Under-17 Women’s Soccer Championship When: April 23-May 8 in the Dominican Republic Defending champion: The United States. The Americans have won four of the six Concacaf titles since the first tournament in 2008. Pairings: El Salvador is in Group H with Haiti, Guatemala and Cuba. Haiti is Group H’s top seed El Salvador’s first game: April 24 vs. Guatemala Moving on: After round-robin play, the top three teams in each group advance to the 16-team knockout stage Round of 16 begins Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 Semifinals: May 6 Final and third-place match: May 8 The top three finishers advance to represent the region at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India Did you know? El Salvador has never advanced beyond the Concacaf group stage since the U-17 Tournament began in 2008

Of the three, Arevalo-Delcid had first crack when, for 2½ weeks from February to March, she played for El Salvador at the Concacaf U-20 championships.

Her performance did two things: It helped El Salvador post its highest finish (eighth) since the tournament’s inception in 2002 and it secured Arevalo-Delcid a U-17 roster spot.

Berger and Villafan, however, attended a week-long U-17 camp in late March believing they still needed to prove themselves. Berger was extra nervous. She suffered a torn ACL during Colgan tryouts in April 2021 and still wore a brace to protect her left knee.

Once the camp concluded, both players anxiously waited for head coach Eric Acuna to post the official roster. But nothing came. Instead, Berger and Villafan left El Salvador with these parting words from Acuna: “I will see you back in April.”

That’s all they needed to hear.

When El Salvador opens group play April 24 against Guatemala in the Dominican Republic, it will feature all three Colgan girls, along with Unity Reed freshman Amy Angel, as the only Virginia players on a 20-member roster split between domestic and international participants.

El Salvador has never advanced beyond the group stage since Concacaf held its first U-17 Women’s Championship in 2008. But by expanding its pool of prospective players into the U.S., Acuna hopes to elevate the program to a new level.

The approach also benefits the American players. They will represent a country where their parents are from and where family members still live. And they will compete on an international stage that might otherwise have not happened.

After first gaining exposure at a tryout held in Woodbridge more than two years ago, they’d navigated an up-and-down journey to reach this point. Now, the wait is over.

“We’re excited we are going together,” Arevalo-Delcid said. “We have stuff in common. And we get to share that together on the same field.”

MAKING CONTACT

Ruby Bermudez of Prince William Soccer Inc. set all this in motion after two coaches from the El Salvador U-17 program initially contacted her in 2019 to ask her daughter, Noracelina, to join the team.

The coaches learned about Noracelina after a family friend shared a Facebook post of her playing soccer. The coaches saw the post and followed up with Bermudez.

Local representatives competing for El Salvador NAME, HIGH SCHOOL, YEAR , POSITION, EL SALVADOR CONNECTION Amy Angel, Unity Reed, freshman, center midfielder, Both parents were born there Mia Arevalo-Delcid, Colgan, junior, forward, Her father and her maternal grandparents were born there Anika Berger, Colgan, junior, midfielder, Mother was born there Cassie Villafan Colgan sophomore defender Mother was born there

While thrilled for her daughter, Bermudez saw an opportunity to take things one step further.

Well connected in local soccer circles through her role as Prince William Soccer Inc.’s director of member relations, Bermudez told the two coaches to consider tapping into the local market. In an area heavily populated by people with El Salvadoran roots, Bermudez knew there were other players here like Noracelina for the coaches to evaluate.

In the past, the El Salvador coaches scouted players in places like California. But based on Bermudez’s recommendation, they added Virginia to their itinerary.

Once the coaches agreed to come, Bermudez got to work. She and her husband sponsored the two coaches. Through a friend of hers who runs an adult soccer league, she set up a three-day tryout for prospective players in October 2019 at George M. Hampton Middle School in Woodbridge. And she provided the necessary equipment to hold the tryout.

Most importantly, though, she communicated information about the tryouts to her intended audience. Word spread quickly among the tight-knit group of players and their parents with El Salvadoran roots.

The tryout’s turnout confirmed Bermudez’s expectations, drawing over 100 girls from as far south as Richmond and as far north as Maryland.

Villafan and Arevalo-Delcid arrived unsure why they were there in the first place. Berger was skeptical, but remained curious. All understandable. This was a new experience for them. At the time, Berger and Arevalo-Delcid were 14 and Villafan 13.

The cold, rainy weather didn’t help the setting either. But once the tryouts began, the players grew more comfortable as they displayed their technical skills in front of the coaches.

The players performed drills like small-sided games to test their shooting and finishing abilities on the first day and then participated in a full field scrimmage the second day.

690A5795.jpg Colgan's Mia Arevalo-Delcid puts a shot on goal against Patriot during her team's 1-0 home win on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

On the third day, the coaches brought back the players they planned to invite to training camp in El Salvador. Told they’d made the cut, Berger, Villafan and Arevalo-Delcid responded with a mix of shock, confusion and excitement.

“I made what?” Villafan remembers thinking.

RAISING THEIR GAME

To compete for El Salvador in the 2020 U-17 Concacaf Championship, the girls needed to become dual citizens by verifying their relationship to someone from the country. All three were born in the U.S., but each had at least one parent originally from El Salvador.

To help streamline the process, the girls received assistance from the Woodbridge-based Consulate General of El Salvador, a branch of the country’s Washington embassy.

They faced some unexpected obstacles. In comparing Arevalo-Delcid’s birth certificate with her mother’s, El Salvador questioned why Arevalo-Delcid’s last name did not have a space between Del and cid like her mother’s. Delcid is her mother Siomara’s maiden name, but Siomara spelled it with a space between “Del” and “cid.” To straighten everything out, Siomara updated her daughter’s birth certificate by adding the space.

The pandemic provided another unplanned obstacle. The U-17 Concacaf Championship is usually held every two years. But in March 2020, Concacaf announced the cancellation of the tournament, which had been scheduled for April 18-May 3 in Mexico.

With things up in the air, El Salvador wanted to stay in touch with the players it selected from the U.S. by holding a training camp in November 2020.

Of the 20 girls who made the cut after the original tryout, eight were invited to the training camp, including the three Colgan girls, Angel and Noracelina. This would be the first trip to El Salvador for Arevalo-Delcid and Berger. Villafan last visited the country when she was 6 months old.

By now, Acuna had taken over the El Salvador women’s program. Although the pandemic halted any future get-togethers, Acuna still planned on bringing in outside players to elevate El Salvador into a contender once Concacaf scheduled the next tournament.

Although Noracelina eventually aged out, the three Colgan girls were still young enough to compete for the next U-17 Concacaf Championship if it took place in 2022.

690A5604.jpg Colgan's Cassandra Villafan gets congratulated for her goal set up by Samantha Deguzman's (left) mishandled shot en route to their team's 1-0 …

Establishing an immediate rapport with the girls, Acuna helped ease their transition with his encouragement and passion. The relationship only grew stronger over time.

“He made you feel comfortable,” Berger said. “He didn’t put a lot of pressure on me. He kept saying, ‘You will get another chance.’”

The girls faced no major language barriers. Of the three, Villafan is the most comfortable speaking and hearing Spanish. Berger and Arevalo-Delcid speak some Spanish, but are better at understanding it.

The girls said the biggest adjustment practicing for El Salvador was the faster pace and more physical style of play. The ball moves quickly as players are expected to promptly find the open space.

During their two sessions in El Salvador, in 2020 and earlier this year, they also dealt with an intense practice schedule. They trained everyday two hours in the morning and in the afternoon and spent another hour either in the gym or scrimmaging.

The demanding timetable boosted each of the girls’ confidence in a game they already excelled at.

All three started for Colgan as freshmen. Villafan, a 16-year-old sophomore defender, and Arevalo-Delcid, a 16-year-old junior forward, have regularly started this season, while Berger, a junior midfielder who turned 17 in January, is easing back from her injury.

The girls will miss a minimum of four regular-season games for the Concacaf tournament, but will come back in time for the postseason to help Colgan (7-0 in Cardinal District, 9-1-1 overall through April 21) make a realistic run at the state title.

The Sharks, who haven’t reached states since the school opened in 2016, return nine starters from last season’s 10-1 regional semifinalist. This season, they’ve defeated 2021 Class 6 state runner-up Patriot and region finalist Battlefield, while tying defending state champion South County.

Five members have committed to colleges, with four at the Division I level, including Arevalo-Delcid (James Madison University), who led the team with 10 goals when she left for the Concacaf Championship. Another player, sophomore Kamryn Winger, attended the U.S. Under-16 Women’s Youth National Soccer Team training camp April 8-18 in Portland, Ore.

“Mia, Anika, and Cassie are excellent players in addition to being young women of the highest quality and character,” said Colgan head girls soccer coach Tom Warzywak. “They cannot be replaced, but we are fortunate to have many talented players competing for starting spots on this team, and we are comfortable starting any one of them.”

FOR FAMILY

As they prepare for this moment, the girls remain committed to honoring their past.

Villafan mentions her paternal grandfather, Julio Chacon, a standout semi-pro soccer player from El Salvador. Arevalo-Delcid cites her surname. Berger highlights playing for El Salvador.

Soccer put them in this position, and it’s a driving force for them to compete at this level. But they always remember their family of origin laid the foundation.

“This is such a big opportunity for us,” Arevalo-Delcid. “Even though we live in the United States, [El Salvador] is still our roots. It’s a big deal when you get to represent your last name.”