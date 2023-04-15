SOFTBALL
COLGAN 6, FOREST PARK 3: Izzy Adame and Mari Nicholson each hit homers as the host Sharks remained unbeaten in the Cardinal District Friday.
Adame hit her homer in the fourth and Nicholson in the fifth.
Colgan led 4-0 after the first four innings before Forest Park scored three runs in the top of the fifth to pull within one.
Keyonce Ewell and Adame each had two hits for Colgan (5-0, 8-3). Dorsey Grose got the win. She struck out two and allowed four walks, seven hits and three runs in seven innings.
For Forest Park (2-1, 5-3), Jordynn Carter had two hits and an RBI and Hiywot Kemahu had one hit and an RBI.
WOODBRIDGE 16, GAR-FIELD 2: Grace Clary and Jada Holt each had four RBI for Woodbridge (4-0, 6-3). Holt was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and Clary 2 for 3.
Clary was the winning pitcher. She struck out five in two innings. Jericho Tate struck out 10 for Woodbridge in four innings.
OSBOURN PARK 18, UNITY REED 0 (five innings): Camryn Anson threw a no-hitter in five innings and struck out eight for Osbourn Park (4-2, 8-3).
Cordia Hirschy was 4 for 4 with two runs scored and four RBI to lead the Yellow Jackets' offense.
BATTLEFIELD 15, OSBOURN 0 (five innings): Trinity Gaither hit three homers and finished with seven RBI for Battlefield (3-3, 5-5).
Bailey Lavin struck out 10 and allowed two hits in five innings for the win.
PATRIOT 5, JOHN CHAMPE 2: The visiting Pioneers (5-1, 6-5) scored three runs in the top of the ninth in the Cedar Run District win.
Reagan Trottman struck out eight and gave up seven hits, one walk and two runs in nine innings for the win.
Isa Ellis was 3 for 5 with one RBI.
BRENTSVILLE 13, LIBERTY-BEALETON 3: McKenna Meares and Kate Search each recorded their first high school home runs for Brentsville (6-3).
Meares finished with three RBI on 4 of 4 hitting, three RBI and two runs scored. Quinlan was 2 for 3 with one run scored and three RBI and Search was 2 for 3 with four RBI and two runs scored.
Danielle Clem was the winning pitcher. She struck out five and allowed no earned runs, two walks and seven hits in six innings.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 11, GAINESVILLE 3: Freedom led 7-2 after the first three innings.
BASEBALL
BRENTSVILLE 9, LIBERTY-BEALETON 0: Brayden Hutchison, Connor Lyle and Coleson Russell combined on a two-hitter and 14 strikeouts in seven innings as Brentsville improved to 6-3.
Lyle got the win. He struck out five in two innings.
Donovan Boles hit a homer and was 2 for 3 overall with four RBI and one run scored.
WOODBRIDGE 11, GAR-FIELD 0 (five innings): Aiden Ellerts and Caelan Goodwin-Slater combined for 10 strikeouts and two hits allowed for the Vikings (5-0, 9-4).
Ellerts got the win, striking out six in two innings.
COLGAN 9, FOREST PARK 1: Brett Renfrow struck out 16 and allowed no earned runs, no walks and two hits in 6.2 innings for Colgan (5-0, 9-1).
Jae'dan Carter led Colgan with three RBI. He was 1 for 2 with two runs scored.
BATTLEFIELD 12, OSBOURN 2: The Bobcats (5-1, 9-3) scored seven runs in the top of the sixth to pull away.
Austin Cardran had three RBI and Carson Cho hit a homer.
Joey Swekosky got the win. He struck out eight in five innings, while giving up two earned runs, six hits and one walk.
OSBOURN PARK 13, UNITY REED 1: Toby Rhodes was 3 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored for Osbourn Park (3-3, 4-5).
Eli Laughman got the win. He struck out five in three innings and allowed no hits or runs.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 4, GAINESVILLE 3: Freedom scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth off a fielder's choice.
Carson Cates had two RBI for Gainesville (2-3, 3-7).
JOHN CHAMPE 6, PATRIOT 5: John Champe rallied to the win by scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Mason Wells took the loss in relief, allowing two hits and four earned runs. Nathan Bassett started the game for Patriot (4-2, 7-2) and struck out 11 in six innings. The Pioneers have dropped two straight after starting off the season 7-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 9, OSBOURN 0: Emory Davis had 3 goals and an assist. Olivia Mormann also recorded 3 goals. Kyndal Shuler had a goal and 3 assists. Aayla Burgo and Bella Trainer also scored goals in the win. Morgan Shively and Mikayla Slaiby split time in goal for the shutout. Battlefield is now 3-0-2 in district play.
PATRIOT 3, JOHN CHAMPE 1: Callie Houtz scored two goals and Camille Daniel one.
BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN PARK 1, UNITY REED 0: Jorge Ortega scored off of a free kick for the game winner. Giancarlo Alderetes had a number of key saves to keep the shutout in goal for Osbourn Park (4-0-2, 5-0-3).
