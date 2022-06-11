Colgan sophomore Matthew Staton defeated W.T. Woodson's Vincent Truong 6-0, 6-2 for his second consecutive VHSL Class 6 State Singles Championship Saturday in Newport News.
A year ago, Staton became the first Prince William County high school tennis player to win a state title since 1975.
Saturday's match lasted about an hour.
"I always tell myself I am so thankful to be here in Newport News," Staton said. "I know there were a lot of expectations for me, but I put it all behind me. My main goal is to compete."
