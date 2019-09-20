Colgan hosted Forest Park Thursday night and came away with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-16 victory.
Colgan was led by Sydney Thaxton with 9 kills and Jayden Wyatt and Kailin Flanagan with 7 kills a piece. Kristen Lough and AJ Pitts combined for 27 assists while Brielle Kemavor and Jenna Wyatt combined for 10 blocks. Vanessa Thompson led the defense with with 19 digs.
Colgan is now 9-5 overall and 5-0 in the district. Colgan travels to Freedom next Tuesday.
