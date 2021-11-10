“We are a sisterhood.”
Those were the words Tuesday of Colgan senior outside hitter Makayla Bowman following the Sharks’ 3-0 victory over the visiting Freedom South Riding Eagles, which secured Colgan’s second Region 6 Group B title in four years.
The Sharks (26-4) host Franklin County Saturday at 6 p.m. in the state quarterfinals.
That sense of unity, which manifested itself in spectacular communication on the floor, made a huge difference in the match, especially since coach Keith Mesa and two of his players, Bowman and fellow senior Meghan Haldeman, admitted the team’s service game and passing were not as precise as usual.
Colgan was able to overcome a 7-3 early deficit in the third set thanks to a service ace by Bowman and four kills in five points by junior Brielle Kemavor as the Sharks scored eight of the next 10 points to take an 11-9 lead in the third set. Colgan used better passing and communication to win 14 of the next 25 points to close out the Eagles.
Moments later, the jubilant team posed with the regional championship banner and crowded together for each individual to get a touch on the regional championship trophy, which had been presented to Mesa by Colgan activities director David Huckestein and Colgan principal Timothy Healey.
The team’s unity and mental toughness were cited as key attributes in how a team with just four seniors was able to win the regional title.
“Our mental toughness was very important because we got down by [a lot of points] in the last set at one point,” Haldeman said. “We are very close and do a lot of things together off the court, so I am just so happy to win the region title. I’m just so proud of our team for winning it [a region title]. All four seasons I have been here we have won [the Cardinal District] and now two regional titles in four years. It’s a big deal to me.”
Mesa said he was pleased Colgan was able to win in three sets considering the team’s passing and serving were not as strong as he is normally accustomed to seeing.
“We didn’t pass as well as we normally do. We didn’t serve as well as we normally do. But [junior libero] Alexis [Scipione] made good decisions and we were able to overcome it,” Mesa said. “We played a good out of system game, and our outside hitters were there when we needed them to make smart plays.”
In the first set, Freedom South Riding closed to as close as five at 14-9 and 18-13, but the Sharks used great outside play by Bowman and several clutch kills by Kemavor to help Colgan pull away. Colgan also missed on five serves in the opening set, which Mesa and Haldeman both agreed was uncharacteristic.
Haldeman also cited the team’s athleticism and work ethic as being key factors.
“We have great verticals [vertical leaps] on this team. We spend a lot of time in the weight room and have really hard practices of about two and a half hours, so we are well conditioned and mentally tough,” Haldeman said.
Bowman said she was proud of the team’s communication and ability to pull together during difficult times.
“Obviously we are all great individual players and are confident in our individual ability, but the whole is greater than the sum of the pieces,” Bowman said. “We really showed that tonight and I couldn’t be prouder of these girls. When one of us made a mistake, we were able to say shake it off and win the next point.”
The final dimension is the team’s ability to play together despite the fact the team has just four seniors: Haldeman, Bowman, Joey Him, and Alanna Conner.
“We’ve had three concussions this season, so a lot of the younger players had to fit in and they’ve really adapted to their new roles. It’s been very helpful that they have come in and been able to provide for us.” Haldeman said.
Bowman said sweeping Freedom South Riding provided a confidence boost, but added that the team will have to play much better in order to achieve its ultimate goal.
“Having confidence is good and we have a healthy dose of it,” Bowman said. “But we still have to go out and play our best ball if we are going to make it to the state finals—and that’s what our ultimate goal is for sure.”
