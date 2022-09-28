Colgan’s Aiden Patterson defeated his teammate Chris Wittman in a 3-hole playoff tiebreaker Wednesday to win the Cardinal District individual golf title. Both players had tied with an 82.
Colgan won the overall team title with 335 points. Woodbridge was second with 370 followed by Forest Park (402), Potomac (419) and Hylton (448).
Besides Wittman and Patterson, Colgan’s Brenton Simmons (83), Potomac’s Caleb Dolan (83), Woodbridge’s Jacob Stiefel (85) and Woodbridge’s Brandon Rice (86) earned first-team, all-district honors.
Colgan’s Aaron Kinitz (88), Colgan’s Matthew Mullori (91), Colgan’s Mike Hamm (92), Forest Park’s Ryan Stankovitch (92), Forest Park’s Tyler Greenleaf (94) and Woodbridge’s Nathan Davis (99) were second-team all-district.
Hylton’s Tiger Clark (106) advances as an individual regional qualifier. The Class 6 Region B Tournament is Oct. 4 at Old Hickory Golf Club.
