Colgan High School’s volleyball team continued its march toward a second straight Class 6 state volleyball title with a 3-0 win over visiting Grassfield Saturday in the state quarterfinals.
The Sharks (30-2) won 25-16, 25-14 and 25-16 to advance to Tuesday’s state semifinals. Colgan hosts Kellam. Kellam defeated Forest Park 3-0 in the quarterfinals.
Grassfield only led four times in the first two sets. The Grizzlies scored the first point in each set and also held a 4-3 advantage in the first set and a 2-1 lead in the second.
Colgan went on a 13-4 run in the first set to lead by nine before Grassfield got within five. Then the Sharks closed things out.
Colgan went up by 11 in the second set and never let Grassfield get closer than eight.
In the third set, Colgan broke an 8-8 tie and eventually pulled away.
Aubrey Hatch posted seven aces and 11 kills for Colgan, Kezia Francis nine kills and Brielle Kemavor had three blocks.
“We were pretty good on offense,” said Colgan head coach Keith Mesa said. “We hung in there on the long rallies”
As dominant as Colgan was Saturday, Mesa said there was room for improvement.
“This was not the best version of ourselves tonight,” Mesa said. “We were not clean. We played hard, but there’s a difference between playing hard and playing clean.”