Colgan volleyball hosted Gar-Field on Thursday night and came away with a 3-0 victory.
Colgan was led by Jennah Wyatt with 8 kills, Kailin Flanagan with 5 kills and 3 aces, and Jayden Wyatt with 4 kills and 5 aces. AJ Pitts paced the offense with 20 assists and 5 aces while Sydney Thaxton led the defense with 5 kills while passing a 2.56. Colgan moves to 4-0 on the year and travels to Freedom Monday.
