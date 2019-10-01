Colgan hosted Stonewall Jackson Monday night and came away with a 3-0 victory.
Colgan was led by Brielle Kemavor and Jayden Wyatt with 5 kills apiece. Kristen Lough led the attack with 19 assists and Catherine Morrison chipped in 5 digs. Colgan moves to 13-5 on the year and 7-0 in the district. Colgan hosts Hylton Thursday night.
