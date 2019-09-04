Colgan volleyball hosted Woodbridge Tuesday night and came away with a 25-10, 25-22, 25-20 victory.
The Sharks were led by Kailin Flanagan with 7 kills and 17 digs, Jayden Wyatt with 10 kills and 9 digs, AJ Pitts with 18 assists 7 digs and 4 aces and Vanessa Thompson with 11 digs. Colgan moves to 4-4 on the season and 1-0 in district play. Colgan hosts West Potomac Wednesday night.
