Colgan improved to 10-0 overall and 3-0 in the Cardinal District Thursday with a 3-0 win over Forest Park. The final scores were 25-21, 25-18 and 25-13.
The Sharks were led by Aubrey Hatch with 9 kills and 4 aces, Brielle Kemavor with 6 kills and 5 blocks, and Kezia Francis with 6 kills and 6 aces. Alexis Scipione had 25 assists and 3 aces, while Paula Sigurani had 8 digs and 3 aces. Colgan travels to Virginia Beach Saturday to compete in the Endless Summer Classic.
For Forest Park, senior setter Declyn Tooze had 10 assists, 6 aces and 10 digs, sophomore outside hitter Destini Pickett had nine kills and five digs, senior libero Kristina Diaz had five digs and five assists and senior middle Jasmine Okeoma had three kills and four blocks.
