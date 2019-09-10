Colgan travelled to Hylton Tuesday night and came away with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-10 victory.
Colgan was led by Kailin Flanagan with 10 kills 14 digs and 4 aces, Jayden Wyatt with 9 kills and Vanessa Thompson with 19 digs. Colgan moves to 6-5 overall and 2-0 in the district. Colgan travels to Gar-Field on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.