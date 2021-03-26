Colgan volleyball hosted Woodbridge Thursday night and came away with a 25-10, 25-18, 25-17 victory.
Colgan was led by Jayden Wyatt with 15 kills and 11 digs and Brielle Kemavor with 6 kills and 3 blocks. Kailin Flanagan had 15 digs while Sydney Thaxton passed a 2.35. AJ Pitts ran the offense with 22 assists. Colgan moves to 10-0 in district play and travels to Hylton on Monday.
