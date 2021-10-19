COLGAN 3, WT WOODSON 1: Colgan visited Woodson Monday night and came away with a 25-12, 24-26, 24-14, 25-14 victory.
Colgan was led by Meghan Haldeman with 11 kills and 5 aces, Brielle Kemavor 12 kills and 4 blocks and Aubrey Hatch with 10 kills. Alexis Scipione paced the offense with 49 assists and Paula Sigurani led the defense with 16 digs.
Colgan moves to 17-4 overall and 9-0 in the district. Colgan hosts Woodbridge Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.