Colgan hosted Forest Park Tuesday and came away with a 25-16, 25-22, 25-21 victory.
Colgan was led by Aubrey Hatch with 9 kills, 4 aces and 9 digs, Grace Smith with 7 kills and 3 blocks and Brielle Kemavor with 7 kills and 2 blocks. Alexis Scipione paced the offense with 24 assists and Paula Sigurani led the defense with 9 digs.
Colgan moves to 21-1 on the year and 9 and 0 in the Cardinal District. The Sharks travel to Gar-Field Thursday
