Teamwork makes the dream work as the saying goes.
If that’s the case and Saturday evening was any indication, the Colgan Sharks could be on the verge of realizing their volleyball dreams of winning a Class 6 state title.
Colgan beat Franklin County 3-0 on Saturday night to reach the state semifinals this Tuesday. The Sharks will host to Freedom-South Riding in a rematch of the Group 6B regional final, which Colgan also hosted and won this past Tuesday.
Teamwork played a huge role in Colgan’s success against Franklin County as there were several long rallies, especially during the first set, that required Colgan to use its strong communication skills and sense of team unity that was apparent throughout Saturday’s match.
In contrast to Tuesday’s regional final match, after which Colgan coach Keith Mesa lamented the team’s poor passing and serving, Saturday’s match appeared to be quite the opposite. Regardless of which players comprised the front line at any given time, the play of every outside hitter and middle blocker was fairly stellar Saturday.
The final scores of the sets were 25-13, 25-16, and 25-10. In the third set, the Sharks built a 22-6 lead on the strength of three kills each by both Makayla Bowman and Brielle Kemavor. Those plays were definitely important in assuring Colgan advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals because they had the Eagles on their heels most of the night.
However, Mesa still found several things that he says “need to be corrected” before the Sharks play Freedom South Riding for a berth in the state finals on Tuesday. But those things were not issues Saturday night.
“We got in their heads [by winning the first set], so their wasn’t a lot of pressure,” Mesa said. “The girls felt more comfortable to be aggressive and take chances more than [during Tuesday’s] match. On Tuesday, it will probably be a different match that Tuesday’s was and we will see how [the girls] play when they get into tight spots and get in the moment,” Meza said.
Despite a few needed tweaks, however, Meza was quick to add, “We are proud of our kids and the situation they have put themselves in.”
One thing Mesa was concerned about following Tuesday’s match was the service errors Colgan committed. During Saturday’s match there were far fewer of those and that is one reason the Sharks built a big lead in each set.
In the opening set, Bowman closed out the set with five consecutive strong serves that helped the Sharks win, 25-13. Set number two was closer throughout, but strong serves by senior Joey Him helped the Sharks put the finishing touches on a 25-16 set victory. Meanwhile in set 3, senior Alana Connor served on four of Colgan’s first seven points as Colgan took a 7-1 lead.
Later in the final set, Bowman and Kemavor each notched three kills in a short sequence, helping Colgan take a 16-4 lead en route to the victory.
Kemavor said the team’s front row play was much better Saturday than in the Sharks’ previous match.
“I think our pins were really able to get out in front of the blocks tonight and that makes the middles jobs easier because we can just go up [over the net] and stay solid,” Kemavor said. “We were also able to connect really well with the setter on many points. Our setter was hustling and our pins were ready for anything, so we really pulled it off tonight.”
Kemavor said she thought because there were a lot of furious rallies, what she called “scramble balls,” the team’s ability to communicate, which has been a strength all season, was an important factor.
“We didn’t get emotional. We didn’t get into our own heads,” Kemavor said. “We saw the prize tonight and we were very determined to go get it.”
Another factor that has been important all season and figures to be equally as important during the next two [possible] matches, is the senior leadership provided by Bowman, Meghan Haldeman, Joey Him, and Connor.
“We [the underclassmen] love our seniors so much. They are honestly like moms to us on the court,” Kemavor said. “There’s always one of them behind us, hyping us up, and when we are not really sure what to do, they know exactly what’s happening all the time, 24/7. I really feel like we are going to miss these seniors, for sure.”
Fortunately because of the play of the seniors, and underclassmen like Kemavor, sophomore Aubrey Hatch and junior Alexis Scipione, among others, the seniors will have at least one more match and the close-knit ties will bind them together once more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.