With Colgan trailing 16-7 in the first set of its Class 6 state semifinal volleyball match Tuesday against Freedom South Riding, Sharks coach Keith Mesa called a timeout.
He then gathered his team around its bench and gave them one simple mandate: “This is the time to decide who you are. This is your chance to go out there and show it.”
Immediately following the timeout, the team’s second, Colgan put its mettle on display by scoring 18 of the next 24 points to win 25-22.
From there, Colgan won the next two sets to earn a berth in the Group 6 finals on Friday night at 8 p.m. at the Siegel Center at Virginia Commonwealth University. The Sharks (28-4) will play Herndon, which defeated defending state champion and previously unbeaten Alexandria City 3-2. Both teams are making their first appearance in the state final.
Moments after Colgan’s Brielle Kemavor notched an emphatic kill to earn the last point of the match, members of the team jumped for joy, embraced each other, and gathered around Mesa and his assistant coaches for a brief celebration.
After a short moment of privacy, the Colgan administration allowed many students from the crowd to move from the bleachers to the gym floor. A crowd of at least 50 students soon surrounded the team, jumping, waving their arms, and shouting with glee.
The celebration capped a riveting and electrifying match that featured several good rallies and at times put the Colgan faithful into a frenzy. In the second set, Brielle Kemavor notched five kills, but four other Sharks notched at least one as Colgan eked out a 25-20 set victory.
In the third set, Freedom South Riding led 11-7 before Colgan notched 18 of the next 27 points to gain the victory. Kemavor recorded seven kills and Grace Smith and Makayla Bowman each notched two during the set to win the match.
Following the match, a relieved Mesa smiled a bit wryly while talking to a reporter.
“We played a bit nervous there at the beginning,” Mesa said. “They [Freedom South Riding] had us all scared. But they settled down [and got the victory]. To be honest, I still think our kids have a lot more to give and they will have to show it Friday night.
“But we’re just really proud of our kids. They’ve worked very hard and deserved everything they’ve gotten” Mesa said, while appearing to hold back tears.
Three times during the match, Colgan’s servers went on runs of at least five consecutive points. Mesa said the team has been a great serving team all year, but still missed a few too many for his liking on Tuesday.
“We’re going to have to do better than that on Friday,” Mesa said.
When asked if the team could have benefitted from having early adversity Tuesday night, Mesa scoffed a bit.
“One thing I’ve given up on is trying to decide how 16 and 17 year old kids will play,” Mesa said. “I’m a firm believer that every [match] has a life of its own. We’ll see what happens on Friday.”
Another thing Mesa said he is certain about is that while several players have recorded standout performances at times, the team is more than a one or two person show.
“We are a good, well rounded team and we hope they go out and show that Friday night,” Mesa said.
Proof positive related to what Mesa said is the fact that so many players have been consistent contributors, whether they be underclassmen or seniors. One of those seniors, Joey Him, praised the team’s character following the match.
“I’m very excited to be playing in the finals,” Him said. “But I think it’s a testament to our team’s character. We don’t give up. We play hard to the very last point.”
Him, one of four seniors on the team, said getting down early by several points early in two of the three sets, then coming back, gave the team a much-needed boost of momentum. I mean we played well in the second set, too.”
Meanwhile, Colgan’s Grace Smith, a junior who notched several clutch kills in the final two sets, said the key to coming back from being down several points in a set, is believing in yourself.
“We all know what we can do in a situation like that,” Smith said. “We have the confidence to believe we can play that angle, we can get that point. Coach [Mesa] tells us to believe in ourselves anyway. Knowing that we are pushing for each other helps us realize we are never out [of any set]. You just have to go for it and not be scared.”
Another of the team’s seniors, Alanna Conner, had a couple good service runs and notched several important digs in the match. She credited the team’s mental toughness and determination as key factors in the victory.
“When you get down like that, you have to really just think, ‘Next point. Next point,” Connor said. “In doing that we were able to really force the other team to make mistakes. That’s how we won that first [set] is really by forcing them to make mistakes. Let them make mistakes and play our best game. That’s what we did tonight.’
When asked to express her thoughts about reaching the finals, Conner said she had trouble adequately expressing them.
“I really can’t put into words what this means,” Conner said. “I played JV for two years and had to work my [butt] off just to be seen by Mesa. Also, the fact we had a shortened season last year really made these girls my family. They really are my family at this point.”
The close knit nature of the team’s play has served them well so far, and it will need to draw upon that closeness which they express as “sisterhood” if they are to achieve their ultimate goal—winning the first volleyball state title in school history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.