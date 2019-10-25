Top-seeded Colgan continued their impressive season on the volleyball court on Thursday night, beating second-seeded Forest Park 3–2 for the Cardinal District Tournament title.
Played on Colgan’s home floor, the matchup between co-regular season champions lived up to its billing.
Both fanbases came out in full force and watched from the edge of their seats as the two teams were tied 2–2 after four sets.
The Sharks, however, had an extra gear they could go to when all the chips were down. They jumped out to an early 7–2 lead in the fifth set before closing the match down with a 15–9 victory.
Colgan won the first set 25–20 before Forest Park rattled off back-to-back wins in Game 2 and Game 3. Down 2–1, the Sharks were able to even things up in the fourth frame, followed by their ultimate triumph in the final set.
“Our kids found a little glimmer of hope there in Game 4 and they fed off it,” Colgan head coach David Mesa said after the victory. “If you play hard, things will start going your way.”
“They play incredibly hard,” he added. “They have gotten a lot better as a team since the beginning of the year and that’s a credit to them. They believed in what we were doing the whole time.”
Junior Sydney Thaxton led the charge for Colgan with an all-around great performance. She notched 19 kills against Forest Park, as well as 10 digs and three aces.
AJ Pitts, also a junior, set the table for her teammates all evening and finished with a team-high 30 assists. Senior Kristin Lough added 23 assists and 10 digs.
With the victory, Colgan kept their undefeated home record intact and will now move on to the regional quarterfinal where they will host Patriot on November 5th.
S1: Colgan 25, Forest Park 20
S2: Forest Park 26, Colgan 24
S3: Forest Park 25, Colgan 22
S4: Colgan 25, Forest Park 19
S5: Colgan 15, Forest Park 9
(0) comments
