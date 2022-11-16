Although the Colgan Sharks did not play their best volleyball in the estimation of their head coach and several players, when they needed it most, two players came through with a Grade A performance.
Two A’s--Aubrey Hatch and Abigail Dixon—gave Colgan a significant lift, especially in the second set, helping the Sharks reach the Group 6 state final with a 3-0 victory over visiting Kellam Tuesday night.
The defending state champions play Alexandria City Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center in Richmond for the state championship. Alexandria City defeated Chantilly 3-1 in Tuesday's other state semifinal.
Colgan won 25-14, 25-23, and 26-24, buoyed by stellar serving from Dixon and strong outside play from Hatch. The path to victory was not easy, according to Sharks coach Keith Mesa.
“I don't think our kids will tell you we played very well. We didn't pass the ball well,’’ Mesa said. “’We didn’t serve receive well (or) block well from different angles. At this point it’s survive and advance, but we certainly have a lot to talk about and we will need to play better than that Saturday.’’
Colgan’s victory in the first set came as four different players notched kills and Dixon tallied the final three points of the set, including two by aces. In the second set, Colgan stretched a 7-6 lead into a 16-7 lead at one point as Dixon notched five consecutive service points, including two aces. Grace Smith and Hatch each recorded three kills during the rest of the set.
But Kellam made a run scoring 11 of the next 13 points to pull into a tie at 18-18. The set stayed close after that with another tie occurring at 23-23. But when they were needed Hatch recorded a kill and Dixon closed out the set with a brilliant ace on the set’s final point.
“For us it was pretty much Abigail’s service run in the second set, but otherwise we didn't play well against a good team,’’ Mesa said. “With Abigail it’s a high risk, high reward thing. In the third set, it was high risk when she missed a couple of serves, but in that second set it was definitely high reward. You’ve got to take the risk of having her serve because you know she can. definitely run off the points.’’
Hatch said the Sharks’ preparation and practice proved to be pivotal in key spots.
“We went over scouting reports so we knew where to put the ball,’’ Hatch said “We just had to stay calm and collected in the big moments.’’
Dixon said the culture at Colgan helps the team focus in big spots.
“We are very dedicated and focused, so we are able to come through in key spots,’’ Dixon said.
Smith said the team’s mental toughness was a key factor, especially when Kellam took a lead in the second and third sets.
“I remember one time when we were down we got in the huddle and I was like ‘Guys, right now it’s all about mental toughness and what we can bring.’’ Smith said. “Being able to focus and just concentrate on executing what we do on the court really helped us get back together when it mattered.’’
Come Saturday, the defending champions will have another opportunity to prove it again.
