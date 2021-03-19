Colgan volleyball traveled to Forest Park Thursday night and came away with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-21 victory.
Colgan was led by Jennah Wyatt with 11 kills and 5 blocks, Jayden Wyatt with 10 kills and Kailin Flanagan with 8 kills and 20 digs. Alexis Scipione paced the offense with 19 assists and Sydney Thaxton and AJ Pitts chipped in 9 digs a piece. Colgan moves to 7-0 in district play and hosts Potomac Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.