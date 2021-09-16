Colgan hosted Forest Park Wednesday and came away with a 25-10, 25-22, 25-22 win. Colgan was led by Brielle Kemavor with 9 kills and 7 blocks, Alana Connor with 7 kills and 10 digs and Joey Him with 6 kills and 2 blocks. Mikayla Bowman paced the defense with 14 digs while Alexis Scipione paced the offense with 35 assists.
Colgan moves to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in the district. Colgan plays Gar-Field Tuesday night.
