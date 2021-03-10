Colgan volleyball hosted Hylton Tuesday night and came away with a 25-14, 25-14, 25-16 win.
Colgan was led by Jayden Wyatt with 9 aces, 4 kills and 19 digs. Kailin Flanagan chipped in 10 kills and 3 aces while Alexis Scipione had 5 aces and 17 assists. Sydney Thaxton led the defense with 9 digs. Colgan moves to 3-0 in the district and will host Gar-Field on Thursday night.
