Colgan volleyball visited Potomac Thursday night and came away with 25-9, 25-11, 25-21 win. Colgan was led by by Brielle Kemavor with 12 kills and 5 blocks, Meghan Haldeman with 7 kills and Aubrey Hatch with 7 kills.
Alexis Scipione paced the offense with 25 assists and Paula Sigurani paced the defense with 6 digs. Colgan improves to 12-1 overall and 6-0 in the district.
