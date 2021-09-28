Colgan hosted Potomac Monday night and came away with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-18 win.
Colgan was led by Grace Smith with 7 kills, Alana Connor with 7 kills, Aubrey Hatch and Brielle Kemavor had 4 kills a piece. Alexis Scipione led the offense with 38 assists and Mikayla Bowman led the defense with 7 digs. Colgan moves to 10-1 on the season and 4-0 in district play.
