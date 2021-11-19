Colgan High School defeated Herndon 3-1 to capture the Class 6 state volleyball title Friday night at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
This is Colgan's first athletic state championship since the school opened in 2016. Colgan finishes the season 29-4.
Colgan is the first Prince William County high school to win a state volleyball title since Forest Park in 2003.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for more on the win.
