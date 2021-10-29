Top-seeded Colgan swept Forest Park Thursday 3-0 to capture its fifth straight Cardinal District championship. The final scores were 25-13, 25-21 and 25-16.
Colgan was led by Brielle Kemavor with 19 kills, Aubrey Hatch with 6 kills and Makayla Bowman with 6 kills. Alexis Scipione paced the offense with 38 assists while Aubrey Hatch and Paula Sigurani led the defense with 10 digs. Colgan moves to 22-4 on the season and will host John Champe Tuesday in the regional quarterfinals.
