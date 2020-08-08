Colgan High School senior girls basketball player Alyssa Andrews announced Saturday afternoon on Twitter her commitment to Virginia Tech.
Andrews and her family visited Virginia Tech Friday. She chose the Hokies over her two other finalists, Rutgers and the University of Washington.
"Virginia Tech was a good enough distance from home, academically it has everything I want in a school, I love the coaching staff and [head] coach [Kenny] Brooks is a father figure that I'll have away from home," Andrews said. "I'm very close to my dad so it was very important to have a coach I felt comfortable with ... And I'll be playing in my opinion in the best league."
Andrews, ranked the No. 65 player in the nation by espnW for the class of 2021, was the Virginia High School League's Class 6 state player of the year for the 2019-20 season. This past season, the 6-foot forward averaged 22 points and 12.1 rebounds a game in helping the Sharks reach the state tournament for the first time in the program’s four-year history.
Andrews has scored 1,406 career points in her first three seasons at Colgan. Andrews received her first college offer as an eighth grader and had over 30 overall to choose from since then.
The Hokies have posted four straight 20-win seasons since Brooks was hired March 28, 2016.
Virginia Tech reached the WNIT his first three seasons and was 21-9 with a school-record 11 ACC wins before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the rest of the season in mid-March.
Both of Andrews' parents played basketball at Morgan State. Andrews' father Aaron is a former Gar-Field High School standout.
