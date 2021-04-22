Colgan High School senior Alyssa Andrews announced Thursday she has signed with Wake Forest.
Andrews committed to Virginia Tech Aug. 8 2020, but then decommitted from the Hokies in December and re-opened her recruiting.
She averaged 23.6 points and 14.9 rebounds this season in helping lead the Sharks back to the Class 6 Region B final.
Andrews finished her four-year high school career as the school’s all-time leading scorer (1,784 points) and rebounder (1,067). She is Prince William County’s sixth all-time leading girls basketball scorer.
As a junior, she was named the Virginia High School League Class 6 state player of the year. There are no all-state teams this school year.
