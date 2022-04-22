The word “great” was used quite frequently in describing Colgan’s 9-2 non-district win over visiting Patriot Thursday.
Head coach Mike Colangelo used the word when describing his team’s third inning, when they batted around the lineup to the tune of six runs, six walks, and two hits.
Brett Renfrow used it when describing how his arm felt, during an outing in which the junior pitched for 4.2 scoreless relief innings, striking out seven while giving up just two hits and four walks, and noted at the end of the night that “I’m ready to go again.”
The game itself started out with some pretty choppy waves for Colgan (13-1) as Ryan Kennedy walked the first three batters. He would get out of it mostly unscathed, however. After a Kyle VanDenburg groundout to Kennedy brought in Caleb Ramey and a Mason Balsis flyout, a Matthew Boyd brought in AJ Shepard before Max Ehrhardt was thrown out trying to score a second run.
Colgan struck back in the bottom of the first, cutting the Patriot (7-4) lead in half with a Renfrow solo shot off Aaron Kanefsky (two innings pitched, three earned runs). Kennedy kept things close in the second, allowing no runs while striking out two along with a pickoff of Ryan Fyvie at second, before the Sharks would take the lead in the bottom half and keep it for the rest of the game.
Jae’dan Carter led off the bottom of the second with a single, and two batters later Carter Newman put a ball in the gap to bring him in and tie the game. Newman himself would cross home plate shortly after, this time on a single by Caden Colangelo.
After a scoreless top of the third for Patriot, Colgan would break it wide open in the bottom. Following a groundout by Renfrow, a walk for Matthew Westley would be the first of six straight Sharks to reach base, all of whom would reach. Two would score on a single by Renfrow.
The rest of the game was pretty much smooth sailing for both teams, with no runs on either side for the rest of the night. Renfrow was dominant on the mound for the Sharks, as was Matt Boyd for the Pioneers.
Colangelo praised his club’s offense in the third inning, and their ability to tire pitchers out by getting deep into counts. “We got some really good at-bats against some really good pitchers.”
