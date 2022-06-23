The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 6 All-State baseball team. In addition, Colgan senior pitcher Brandon Cassedy is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Colgan head coach Mike Colangelo is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.
Cassedy, the Cardinal District and Region B player of the year, compiled a 9-1 pitching record, a 0.70 ERA, and 94 strikeouts in 58.1 innings. The Christopher Newport commitment limited opponents to 22 hits, six earned runs, and a .116 batting average this season. In addition, he batted .330 to go along with 27 RBI, 32 runs scored, two home runs, nine doubles, and two triples.
Colangelo guided Colgan to a 25-2 record before a season-ending loss to Herndon 2-1 in 10 innings in the state semifinals and ranked #30 in the nation by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association in 2022. Over the past two seasons, the Colangelo-led Sharks compiled a 40-3 record reaching the state finals in 2021.
Fourteen players are selected first-team all-state and second-team all-state (three pitchers, one catcher, one 1st baseman, one 2nd baseman, one 3rd baseman, one shortstop, three outfielders, one DH, and two at-large players). Only those players selected to the first-team all-region teams are eligible for selection to the all-state team.
Each All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches (2 from each region).
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher Brandon Cassedy Colgan 12
Pitcher Griffin Stieg McLean 12
Pitcher Ryan Marohn Freedom 11
Catcher Jae’dan Carter Colgan 11
1st Base Matt Neach Herndon 12
2nd Base Grayson Snead Battlefield 11
3rd Base Liam Willson Herndon 11
Shortstop Carter Newman Colgan 12
Outfielder Mason Butash Freedom 11
Outfielder Quincy Via Lake Braddock 12
Outfielder Brett Renfrow Colgan 11
DH Cal Henderson Freedom 12
At-Large Jamie Quinn-Irons South Lakes 12
At-Large Brayden Simpson Cosby 12
Player of the Year Brandon Cassedy Colgan 12
Coach of the Year Mike Colangelo Colgan
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher Ryan Ertlschweiger South Lakes 12
Pitcher Jerome Manarchuk Lake Braddock 12
Pitcher Blake Dickerson Ocean Lakes 11
Catcher Colin Hughes Cosby 12
1st Base Jack Pokorak Forest Park 12
2nd Base Callum Early James River 10
3rd Base Evan Schick Lake Braddock 11
Shortstop Hill Naski Herndon 12
Outfielder Ethan Jones Oakton 12
Outfielder Austin Riney Manchester 12
Outfielder Zach Colangelo Colonial Forge 11
DH Caleb Grizzard Cosby 12
At-Large Scott Hodinko Chantilly 12
At-Large Kyle Henson Herndon 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.