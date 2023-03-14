Colgan's Brett Renfrow refines his power

Brett Renfrow needed help.
When the Colgan High School senior right-hander threw a baseball, he hit 91 to 92 miles per hour on the radar gun. Good, but not great. Renfrow believed he could throw harder.
To unlock his untapped velocity, Renfrow asked Kyle Whitten for assistance. Whitten, an Osbourn Park graduate, who pitched at the University of Virginia and is now in the Tampa Bay Rays’ organization, had already increased the velocity of Renfrow’s teammates. If Whitten could do that for them, Renfrow knew Whitten could do it for him.
In early February, the two teamed up and Renfrow saw an immediate uptick in his velocity. So much so that by time he threw his then-longest bullpen session of the year Feb. 16, Renfrow felt like a new pitcher.
Over his first 47 throws, Renfrow averaged almost 95 miles per hour each pitch. But he was just getting started. Confident Renfrow still had something left, Whitten encouraged him to let his final throw of the evening fly.
Renfrow did and accomplished his goal. His throw clocked at 97 miles per hour, something Whitten predicted.
As soon as Renfrow touched that speed, everyone watched the number pop up on the IPad Whitten held and erupted with excitement.
Perfect way to end the night. And a better way to build toward the future.
“I know I have more,” Renfrow said.
BACK FOR MORE
Colgan has relied on pitching in going 40-3 over the last two seasons to reach the state final in 2021 and the state semifinal in 2022. Although the Sharks graduated their top two pitchers, expect nothing to change this season.
With Class 6 state player of the year Brandon Cassedy (9-1, 0.70 ERA, 94 strikeouts in 58.1 innings) and Ryan Kennedy (5-1, 1.56 ERA, 56 strikeouts in 36.1 innings) gone, Renfrow, fellow Virginia Tech signee Matthew Westley and senior Christian Abney will step to the forefront and become the Sharks’ top three starters.
Renfrow is ready to assume that role. He’s already had success on the mound. Since sophomore season, he’s gone 6-0 on the mound with a 0.39 ERA and one save in a secondary role.
“With everything he’s done this winter, I believe he’s going to be among the top two seniors in Northern Virginia,” said Colgan head coach Mike Colangelo.
At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Renfrow has the size to dominate as a pitcher. And he’s always possessed power, even at the plate. He hit .371 with a team-high five homers and 26 RBIs last season in earning first-team, all-state honors as an outfielder.
His ability to hit and pitch with authority is a big reason the Hokies signed him as a two-way threat.
But for all his success, Renfrow wanted to push himself more. Whitten, for one, knew Renfrow had it in him. Renfrow only needed to finetune some mechanic issues.
As he always does when he’s working with young pitchers, Whitten began by asking Renfrow who his favorite major league pitcher was. Renfrow said Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves.
Strider is nicknamed “Quadzilla” for his tree-trunk sized legs. Renfrow wanted to use his legs like Strider did to generate more power.
Whitten showed how Strider did that by rotating his hips. The more Whitten spoke, the more Renfrow absorbed. Once Renfrow put Whitten’s advice into action, he saw results.
“He always had [power],” Colangelo said. “He’s just refined it.”
Whitten said he praises Renfrow for putting in the time.
“I give the credit to Brett,” Whitten said. “He pays attention to detail. He’s very wise beyond his years.”
BASEBALL FIRST
In his younger years, Renfrow played football and, through his freshman year at Colgan, basketball.
But baseball was always his first love, a desire inspired by his father Grant. Grant Renfrow is a member of Ferrum College’s Sports Hall of Fame after earning all-American honors in baseball.
To honor his father, Renfrow started wearing his father’s college number (19) as a junior.
“He was legit,” Renfrow said of Grant’s playing abilities, which included leading the team in hitting two seasons and starting all four years at first base. “He most always helps me with the mental game.”
Grant said the ability to learn new positions appealed to Renfrow. And after his freshman year of high school, Renfrow devoted himself to baseball.
Grant was his son’s first coach and early on, he noticed Renfrow’s power. Grant remembered one game where Renfrow was either seven or eight. He hit a baseball so far that a photo captured Colangelo’s jaw drop while watching the ball take flight.
Renfrow also showed his toughness early on. Grant recalled Renfrow getting flattened by an offensive lineman during a youth football game and getting right back up. Later, Renfrow ran down the opponent’s running back from the 50-yard line and tackled him short of the end zone.
Renfrow is up for any challenge. Westley can attest to that. The two love to engage in friendly competition, especially on the mound. Under Whitten’s tutelage, Westley saw his velocity improve to an average 92 to 94 with a high of 95.
Westley said one reason he committed to Virginia Tech in February of his freshman year was so he could play with Renfrow in college. Renfrow committed to the Hokies that previous fall, choosing them over offers from UVA and George Mason. The two, who have known each other since they were eight and playing for Colangelo’s travel program, are best friends and will room together in college.
“I like the most that we push each other to be great and work hard,” Westley said.
Before Colgan began tryouts Feb. 20, Renfrow had the chance to attend invite-only workouts for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Houston Astros, the Cleveland Guardians and the Philadelphia Phillies. He also attended the Prep Baseball Report Super 60 Pro Showcase Feb. 5 in Chicago, where he competed in front of numerous pro scouts.
Renfrow wants to play pro baseball at some point and is open to when that opportunity comes.
In the meantime, he has one more high school season to prepare for. COVID wiped out his freshman season. And then the Sharks came up short in their bid for a state title the next two seasons.
Now that he’s one of the senior leaders, Renfrow wants to close out on a high note. His dad keeps telling Renfrow to take a rest so he doesn’t overwork himself. But Renfrow knows no other way.
“There’s too much to do,” Renfrow said.
