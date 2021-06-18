As an eighth-grader living in New Mexico, Bryce Lentz developed an interest in running through a tight-knit group of friends – and realized he had a talent for it.
His interest only increased when he moved to Colgan as a freshman after his Air Force father was stationed at the Pentagon. Training under Dave Davis and Bill Stearns, Lentz became a high school standout who has won state titles in cross country and indoor track. Now he has one goal left: win an outdoor state track title Saturday in the 3,200 meters.
“I’m ready and prepared,” Lentz said. “It is difficult because you don’t know exactly who you will be facing, but that’s the big thing – they [his other competitors] are good runners and they want it [a state title], too.”
Davis has coached a number of elite runners over his 40-plus-year career. And while he declines to say how Lentz compares to others, Davis sees a common thread.
“The one thing all the great ones have in common is a strong work ethic,” Davis said. “That’s what really stands out to me about Bryce.”
Lentz credits his success to his upbringing. His Christian faith also plays a role. Lentz said he remembers being baptized at age 9. His faith has grown stronger over the years.
“I never push it [my faith] on anyone, but I am always willing to talk about Him, and I don’t respond to [negative] peer pressure,” Lentz said, whose family attends Grace Baptist in Woodbridge.
When Lentz came to Colgan, he joined the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter.
“Over the past year, I have decided to become a leader within the group, and it’s been a bit challenging because our meetings have had to be virtual,” Lentz said. “It’s mostly been other cross country and track runners. This year, there’s been about six to 12 regulars. I have enjoyed being a leader in the group because I have always been bold in taking a stand for Christ.”
Lentz said his pre-race preparation consists of walking drills and occasional light jogs and also listening to music. The first song he usually listens to is “The Blessing” by Kari Jobe, then more rock-oriented songs like “All Good Things” by Skillet.
“Those songs really get my adrenaline pumping and put me in a good frame of mind. God has definitely gotten me where I am today and I usually am in a prayer mindset before a race as well,” Lentz said.
Another thing that keeps Lentz focused are his favorite verses, especially Hebrews 12:11: “No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it.” (New International Version)
Lentz didn’t plan on running in college. In fact, that’s what he told Davis during his freshman year when Davis told Lentz to start thinking about doing track and cross country at the next level.
But with Davis’ encouragement, Lentz began to transform himself into a major Division I recruit. With a 4.2 grade-point average, he had the grades.
Davis recalled the same conversation, joking, “I probably called him an idiot [for not thinking he was going to run in college]. But he came in with a pretty good idea of what he was capable of, and an understanding of what it would take to get there.”
Given Lentz’s family background, attending a military academy became a possibility. With Lentz’s family based in Texas (where they plan to return after Lentz goes to college), pursuing a nomination from a congressional representative became a possibility.
Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas) started the appointment process for Lentz, and it was officially completed when Conaway’s successor, August Pfluger, took over this year. Lentz decided in March to attend the Air Force Academy.
Lentz said he talked to the Air Force coaching staff, and they told him they were excited at the possibility of him running at the academy.
“I knew there was a good possibility I would do something involving the military,” Lentz said. “So it was a good fit.”
Lentz said he is officially undecided what he will study, but he is learning toward something involving systems engineering.
Regardless of his major, the transition to the Air Force Academy will happen in a blink. June began for Lentz with graduation, then preparing for the state outdoor finals, where he will run the 3,200-meter relay as well as his individual event. A few days later, June 24, he begins six weeks of basic training, then he will start the cross country season at the academy in the fall.
“Of course, I realize my high school career is ending and it’s a little sad,” Lentz said. “But I have never been one to be very emotional. My thinking is I will just run my race and of course I want to win, but if at the end of the day, I ran the best race I could and left everything out there, I will be happy.”
