Bryce Lentz is the Gatorade Virginia Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.
The Colgan High School senior won the Class 6 individual boys state title April 22. Lentz won all his regular-season meets this spring along with the Cardinal District and Region B meets.
Lentz was the first boys state cross country individual winner from a Prince William County high school since Brentsville's Pat Eggleston won the Group AA championship in 2004. The last boys runner from any of the county's largest high schools to win a state cross country title was Woodbridge's Dan Ireland in 1986.
Lentz, who carries a 4.21 grade point average, will compete next school year for the Air Force Academy.
The Gatorade award recognizes “not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.”
