In his two previous team state cross country races, Colgan’s Bryce Lentz placed fifth as a sophomore and third as a junior.
With only final more shot at championship before his high school career was over, Lentz’s goal was clear this season: win it all.
The Air Force Academy-bound senior captured the Class 6 individual boys cross country title Thursday afternoon at Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg.
He won in a time of 16:10. Lentz has won the last two Class 6 titles indoor state titles in the 3,200 meters, but this title was especially significant with the pandemic pushing the cross country season from the fall to the winter/spring. Due to COVID-19 protocols, there was no awards ceremony afterward for him. His head coach Dave Davis gave Lentz his medal. But Lentz was still thrilled to claim the title no matter the circumstances.
“This year I wasn’t sure how things would go,” Lentz said. “I knew the competition would be hunting me instead of me hunting someone else.”
Lentz is the first boys state cross country individual winner from a Prince William County high school since Brentsville's Pat Eggleston won the Group AA championship in 2004. The last boys runner from any of the county's largest high schools to win a state cross country title was Woodbridge's Dan Ireland in 1986.
Ireland was coached by Dave Davis, who is Lentz's current coach.
Lentz said he ran the race he wanted to on Thursday by taking control on the back stretch. He tailed Oakton’s Arnav Tikhe before making a move to take the lead. He took control a little later than he planned, but it worked out.
Lentz said he felt no negative impact from doing indoor track first and then cross country second. If anything, it worked to his advantage since he primarily focused on the long-distance 3,200 meters during indoors.
Oakton’s Garrett Woodhouse was second Thursday in 16:19.
Overall, Oakton won the team title with 37 points. West Springfield was second with 69 points.
Colgan was fifth with 104 points. Patriot was eighth with 213 points.
Colgan’s Hayden Hauser was seventh in 16:38.
In the girls race, Battlefield freshman Sailor Eastman was second in 18:38. McLean’s Thais Rolly won the individual title in 18:36.
Patriot’s Hailey Yentz took fifth in 19:30.
Ocean Lakes was the overall girls team winner with 63 points. West Springfield was second with 78 and Battlefield third with 83.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.