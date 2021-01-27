Colgan High School head girls basketball coach Fred Milbert recorded his 400th career win Wednesday in the Sharks’ 59-48 win over Potomac.
Milbert is in his 20th year as a head coach and fifth at Colgan. He is Prince William County’s most successful high school girls basketball coach.
Kendall Hayes won 423 games as Potomac High School's head boys basketball coach and then 37 more as the Panthers head girls basketball coach.
Milbert began his coaching career at Gar-Field where he went 327-62 in 15 seasons.
In that time, Gar-Field never had a losing season, posted an 83-game district winning streak (from 1983 to 1993), reached states nine times and regionals 14 times, won 11 straight district titles and won the 1998 Group AAA state title with a 27-2 record.
Milbert stepped down from Gar-Field following the 1998-99 season to become the supervisor for the Office of Health and Physical Education, Driver Education, JROTC, and Athletics for Prince William County Schools.
On Wednesday, Colgan improved to 7-0 in the Cardinal District and 8-2 overall with the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.