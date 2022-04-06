Colgan High School sophomore Kamryn Winger is one of 23 players invited to attend the U.S. Under-16 Women's Youth National Soccer Team training camp April 8-18 at the Nike World Headquarters in Portland, Ore.
Winger is one of seven defenders on the training-camp roster and one of two players from Virginia. The other is forward Addison Hess from South Riding.
Below is the training camp roster:
GOALKEEPERS (3): Caroline Birkey (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis, Mo.), Caroline Dysart (San Diego Surf; San Diego, Calif.), Kealey Titmuss (Nationals; Grand Blanc, Mich.)
DEFENDERS (7): Elizabeth Boamah (Albion SC San Diego; San Diego, Calif.), Jordyn Bugg (San Diego Surf; El Cajon, Calif.), Cassidy Corcione (PDA; Howell, N.J.), Reese Klein (Florida United; Cooper City, Fla.), Tabitha Sine (Dallas Texans; Dallas, Texas), Carla Small (IMG Academy; Waipahu, Hawaii), Kamryn Winger (Virginia Development Academy; Woodbridge, Va.)
MIDFIELDERS (6): Kendall Bodak (NEFC; Monson, Mass.), Ines Derrien (San Diego Surf; San Diego, Calif.), Addison Halpern (PDA; Middlesex, N.J.), Eleanor Klinger (Internationals SC; Pepper Pike, Ohio), Grace Restovich (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis Mo.), Avery Robinson (Florida Elite; St. John’s, Fla.)
FORWARDS (7): Emeri Adames (Solar SC; Red Oak, Texas), Sophia Bradley (PDA; Wayne, N.J.), Sophia Brelage (Florida United; Pembroke Pines, Fla.), Addison Hess (TSJ FC Virginia; South Riding, Va.), Ava McDonald (FC Dallas; Allen, Texas), Nevaeh Peregrina (LA Roca FC; Ogden, Utah), Kennedy Roesch (San Diego Surf; San Diego, Calif)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.