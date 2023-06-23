Colgan's Kamryn Winger is the 2022-23 Gatorade Virginia Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
The rising senior anchored a defense that allowed three goals all season en route to the Class 6 state title. Colgan finished the season 21-1-1 in capturing its first state championship in girls soccer since the school opened in 2016.
Winger is the program's first recipient of the Gatorade award and the second winner in the school's history. The other is 2021 graduate Bryce Lentz, who won the award for boys cross country.
She is the first Prince William County player to win the award in girls soccer since Forest Park graduate Ali Krieger in 2002-03.
Winger, who has committed to UCLA, has also competed with the U-17 Women's National Team. She carries a 4.28 grade point average.
