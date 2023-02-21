During her soccer career, Kamryn Winger has participated in exciting games with dramatic finishes.
But nothing compared to the United States U-17 women’s youth national team win over England Feb. 18. The Colgan High School junior was representing her country in an international match, something she’d never done before until embarking on this overseas trip Feb. 10-19.
After losing the first match to England, the U.S. found itself locked in a 1-1 tie in the rematch. The game remained deadlocked until the first minute of stoppage time in the second half when Onyeka Gamero scored the game-winner for the Americans.
“It was a goal with a crest on my chest,” Winger said. “There’s no feeling like it. We won for our country.”
Winger entered the match in the second half at center back and focused her attention on shutting down England’s Michelle Agyemang.
Agyemang gave the U.S. fits in their first game, recording a hat trick in the 5-4 victory. But Winger was intent on helping to change the outcome the second time around against Agyemang, a professional who plays for Arsenal.
“I’ve never been so happy to see someone score a goal,” Winger said of Gamero’s tally.
Winger previously trained in April with the U.S. Under-16 Women's Youth National Soccer Team training camp at the Nike World Headquarters in Portland, Ore. But there were no games against international opponents.
This latest experience will help her raise her level of play. Winger was one of 20 players invited to play against England and the only one from Virginia.
“The pace is so much faster,” Winger said. “I can’t go against someone like that all the time, but I can play like I am.”
Winger returned home Sunday. She said she’s battling jet lag due to the time difference.
“But it’s all for good reason,” Winger said.
She attended Colgan's first day of practice/tryouts Monday, but did not participate as she adheres to U.S. Soccer's rule for a 72-hour cooldown period. She'll be back with Colgan starting Thursday.
