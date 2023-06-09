TENNIS

Colgan's Matthew Staton and Battlefield's Sofia Raval advanced to the Class 6 boys and girls state singles finals with semifinal victories Friday at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Staton, the two-time defending state champion, defeated WT Woodson's Ryan Battaglia 6-0, 6-1. Staton meets Yorktown's Rayan Elkhalfi Saturday in the state final.

Raval defeated WT Woodson's Joselyn Limbago 7-6, 6-1. Raval meets Madison's Simone Bergeron for the state title Saturday.

In the Class 6 state boys doubles final Friday, Staton and fellow junior Rebhi Villasmil lost to the team from Langley, 6-0, 0-6 and 11-9 in the tiebreaker.

GIRLS SOCCER

BATTLEFIELD 2, COSBY 1: Kyndal Shuler scored both goals for the visiting Bobcats in Friday's Class 6 state quarterfinal victory.

Shuler put Battlefield (16-2-3) up 1-0 in the 22nd minute before Cosby tied the game on a penalty kick in the 54th minute. Shuler's game-winning goal came in the 57th minute.

Battlefield plays Madison Saturday at 11 a.m. at John Champe High School in the state semifinals.