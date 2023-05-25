In a matchup featuring two of the state's top five high school boys tennis players for the class of 2024, Wednesday's Class 6 Region B singles final had the feel of a state championship.
Colgan's Matthew Staton, ranked No. 3 according to tennisrecruiting.net, and Forest Park's Sherry Saeed, ranked No. 5, are long-time friends with a long-time history of pushing each other to maximum effort. And this latest meeting on Forest Park's refurbished courts was no exception.
The two split the first two sets before Staton clinched his third straight region title over Saeed by winning the tiebreaker 10-4.
While Staton, the defending two-time state champion, will get a shot for a three-peat, Saeed, the three-time region runner-up, is sadly done for the season.
Unlike other sports that usually begins state tournament play at the quarterfinal level, tennis only holds state semifinals and finals for singles and doubles, meaning just the region champions move on.
With so much at stake Wednesday, this matchup took on heightened anticipation.
"It's a big one," Staton said. "There was a lot of tension."
Saeed won the first game of the first set before Staton came back to take an eventual 6-2 victory. Saeed then breezed to a win in the second set, 6-1.
Staton said he took a few moments before the tiebreaker started to collect his thoughts.
"I had to reset and not get flustered," Staton said. "Everything was on the line."
After recording the match winning-point, Staton pumped his right fist and looked toward the Colgan fan base. Interest in the match grew over time as it went down to the wire.
"I'm proud to bring another region title to Colgan," Staton said. "The school means a lot to me."
The Air Force Academy commitment typically keeps his emotions under wrap during matches, but he let loose a few times to express his joy over making a crucial shot or he said to "rattle his opponent."
"I try to stay calm, but if things get pretty intense, I can be a little more vocal," Staton said.
Staton finished his semifinal match at least 45 minutes before the final started. Saeed needed a tiebreaker in his semifinal against Battlefield's Gabe Smith to advance to the final.
Staton said the break helped him to get some much-needed rest as he prepared for face his friend and rival of which he has nothing but respect for.
"When I came into the final, I had to be ready," Staton said.
Also on Wednesday, Staton and fellow junior Rebhi Villasmil won the region doubles final with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Freedom-South Riding.
Battlefield sophomore Sofia Raval won the girls singles title with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Patriot's Maya Bravo. She and teammate Taylor Buckley also won the doubles title.
The state singles and doubles semifinals and finals are June 9-10 at Huntington Park in Newport News.
