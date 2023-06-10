By now, Matthew Staton has become familiar with competing for a state championship in singles boys tennis. The Colgan High School junior had won two straight entering Saturday's Class 6 final against W.T. Woodson's Ryan Battaglia.

But for all his success, Staton takes nothing for granted.

Instead, the Air Force Academy commitment concentrates on his pre-match routine of properly hydrating, eating a good breakfast and listening to an array of music ranging from Frank Sinatra to Bruno Mars so he has the right mindset when he takes the court in the morning no matter the opponent.

The results then flow from there. In a match that lasted an hour at Huntington Park in Newport News, Staton defeated Battaglia 6-0, 6-1.

"Even though the score was a little lopsided, the games were competitive," Staton said. "I was really happy of course, but it's never a given. Each day takes an incredible amount of focus."

Staton is now one of two boys high school tennis players from Virginia to win three straight state titles at the highest classification. The other is Robinson’s Drew Courtney from 2006-08. Courtney went on to star at the University of Virginia, where he won the 2010 NCAA doubles championship before turning pro.

Salem’s Patrick O’Keefe is the only four-time state singles champion, winning his Group AA titles from 2008-11.

Staton complimented Battaglia on his game. The two had never faced each other before Saturday.

"He's a very crafty player," Staton said. "He had lots of different shots and it's easy to get out of rhythm against him."

Staton said competing for a state title in high school provides a unique experience.

"Deep inside there's some pressure," Staton said. "High school states is a different dynamic from outside tournaments. Here you are playing for a lot more than just you. You are playing for your school and your county."

Staton said he appreciates all the support he receives.

"It's an accomplishment achieved by everyone," Staton said. "It's a group effort even if just one person is on the court."

Staton began the high school season recovering from abdominal strain he suffered during a tennis practice in mid-January. The injury required physical therapy for a few months and forced him to miss Colgan's first two scrimmages.

The injury concerned Staton, but he felt over time he could return to 100 percent.

"It was important to keep everything in perspective," Staton said. "I was able to come back and play my best tennis."

Battlefield girls soccer perseveres in advancing to state final Battlefield High School's girls soccer team entered the state tournament with a grueling path to a championship. They would have to play three…