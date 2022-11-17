FIRST TEAM
Kadence Blakley, Cosby, sophomore
Eden Camacho, Thomas Dale, senior
Makahyla Hawkins, Landstown, senior
Reagan Davis, Grassfield, junior
Zoe Bryant, Cosby, junior
Audrey Basler, Patriot, senior
Mikayla Young, Patriot, senior
Riley Owen, Colgan, sophomore
Deja Duffy, Woodbridge, senior
Hannah Simms, Battlefield, senior
Dan Obregon, Justice
Rianna Nagle, Lake Braddock
Eliza Watkins, Robinson
Elise Lee, Robinson
Mia DiBari, Robinson
Aaliyah Adams-Mayfield, Westfield, sophomore
Maddie Allesdandrino, South Lakes, senior
Haley Crowder, Centreville, junior
Victoria Felder, Chantilly, senior
Nicole Roberts, South Lakes, senior
Cheerleader of the year: Riley Owen, Colgan
Coach of the year: Michelle Bordelon, Colgan
SECOND TEAM
Lillian McMinn, Thomas Dale, senior
Kayli Graham, Landstown, senior
Kirsten Lederer, Grassfield, junior
Morgan Watson, Cosby, junior
Morgan Bussey, Thomas Dale, senior
Skyla Garnett, Patriot, senior
Sarah Sawatsky, Patriot, senior
Matthew Allen, Colgan
Laila Thomas, Woodbridge, sophomore
Marissa Perilla, Battlefield, senior
Juliette Braun, Robinson
Heather Calderon, WT Woodson
Tammi Penland, Robinson
Elysa McMillian, WT Woodson
Victoria Junius, Lake Braddock
Emery Conroy, McLean, junior
Bayley, Koobs, Chantilly, sophomore
Taylor Pham, Chantilly, junior
Isabella Plott, Chantilly, senior
Celina Zaccack, Marshall, junior
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.