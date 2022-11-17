State Champs.jpg

Colgan Competition Cheer Class 6 State Championship, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Damon J. Moritz

 Damon J. Moritz

FIRST TEAM

Kadence Blakley, Cosby, sophomore

Eden Camacho, Thomas Dale, senior

Makahyla Hawkins, Landstown, senior

Reagan Davis, Grassfield, junior

Zoe Bryant, Cosby, junior

Audrey Basler, Patriot, senior

Mikayla Young, Patriot, senior

Riley Owen, Colgan, sophomore

Deja Duffy, Woodbridge, senior

Hannah Simms, Battlefield, senior

Dan Obregon, Justice

Rianna Nagle, Lake Braddock

Eliza Watkins, Robinson

Elise Lee, Robinson

Mia DiBari, Robinson

Aaliyah Adams-Mayfield, Westfield, sophomore

Maddie Allesdandrino, South Lakes, senior

Haley Crowder, Centreville, junior

Victoria Felder, Chantilly, senior

Nicole Roberts, South Lakes, senior

Cheerleader of the year: Riley Owen, Colgan

Coach of the year: Michelle Bordelon, Colgan

SECOND TEAM

Lillian McMinn, Thomas Dale, senior

Kayli Graham, Landstown, senior

Kirsten Lederer, Grassfield, junior

Morgan Watson, Cosby, junior

Morgan Bussey, Thomas Dale, senior

Skyla Garnett, Patriot, senior

Sarah Sawatsky, Patriot, senior

Matthew Allen, Colgan

Laila Thomas, Woodbridge, sophomore

Marissa Perilla, Battlefield, senior

Juliette Braun, Robinson

Heather Calderon, WT Woodson

Tammi Penland, Robinson

Elysa McMillian, WT Woodson

Victoria Junius, Lake Braddock

Emery Conroy, McLean, junior

Bayley, Koobs, Chantilly, sophomore

Taylor Pham, Chantilly, junior

Isabella Plott, Chantilly, senior

Celina Zaccack, Marshall, junior

