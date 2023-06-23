Colgan senior forward Samantha DeGuzman is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Colgan head coach Tom Warzywak is the Class 6 Coach of the Year for girls soccer.

DeGuzman’s perfectly executed left-footed cross to Tiana Cruz with four minutes remaining in the Class 6 finals gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead and the program’s first-ever girls state championship.

The Virginia Tech-bound wing player finished her brilliant season with 28 goals and 12 assists. Her 89 career goals are the fourth most in VHSL history by a Class 6 player, along with 32 career assists.

The Colgan girls’ soccer program, led by Warzywak since 2019, had its breakthrough season in year five, winning the Class 6 state title, the program’s first-ever. With a record of 21-1-1, Colgan won their third consecutive district championship and the program’s first region championship. Since the 2020 COVID year, Warzywak’s teams have been 49-3-1 and 65-8-4 overall.

The all-state soccer team consists of four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders, one goalkeeper, and three at-large positions. Only those players selected first-team all-region are eligible for selection to the all-state team. The all-state selection committee comprises eight coaches, with two from each region.

FIRST TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Forward Samantha DeGuzman Colgan 12

Forward Jashyra Johnson Kellam 12

Forward Moira Flynn Yorktown 12

Forward Mya Townes John Champe 10

Midfield Kyndal Shuler Battlefield 9

Midfield Dylan McEntarfer Kellam 10

Midfield Y-Lan Nguyen Fairfax 10

Midfield Olivia Cruz Annadale 12

Defense Kamryn Winger Colgan 11

Defense Naomi Knight Cosby 12

Defense Hope Ku-Dipietro Fairfax 12

Defense Madisen Hood Kellam 11

At-Large Rylie Swenson Battlefield 12

At-Large Janessa Lowe Landstown 12

At-Large Sasha Manheim Cosby 11

Goalie Kiley Cass Kellam 12

SECOND TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Forward Alyssa Huang Robinson 12

Forward Addy Hess Freedom (SR) 11

Forward Jayda Sutton Western Branch 10

Forward Valeria Castillo Fairfax 12

Midfield Anna Simmons Colgan 12

Midfield Nayeli Leon Lake Braddock 12

Midfield Corrine Jenkins Cosby 10

Midfield McKenna Kolasch Battlefield 12

Defense Cambria Kendall Colgan 11

Defense Aminata Davis Yorktown 12

Defense Talia Omer Lake Braddock 12

Defense Maggie Bothwell James River 12

At-Large Courtney Mills South County 12

At-Large Isasbella Yousefi Oakton 11

At-Large Maci Landel Colonial Forge 12

Goalie Chase Rooney Colgan 10

