Colgan senior forward Samantha DeGuzman is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Colgan head coach Tom Warzywak is the Class 6 Coach of the Year for girls soccer.
DeGuzman’s perfectly executed left-footed cross to Tiana Cruz with four minutes remaining in the Class 6 finals gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead and the program’s first-ever girls state championship.
The Virginia Tech-bound wing player finished her brilliant season with 28 goals and 12 assists. Her 89 career goals are the fourth most in VHSL history by a Class 6 player, along with 32 career assists.
The Colgan girls’ soccer program, led by Warzywak since 2019, had its breakthrough season in year five, winning the Class 6 state title, the program’s first-ever. With a record of 21-1-1, Colgan won their third consecutive district championship and the program’s first region championship. Since the 2020 COVID year, Warzywak’s teams have been 49-3-1 and 65-8-4 overall.
The all-state soccer team consists of four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders, one goalkeeper, and three at-large positions. Only those players selected first-team all-region are eligible for selection to the all-state team. The all-state selection committee comprises eight coaches, with two from each region.
FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Forward Samantha DeGuzman Colgan 12
Forward Jashyra Johnson Kellam 12
Forward Moira Flynn Yorktown 12
Forward Mya Townes John Champe 10
Midfield Kyndal Shuler Battlefield 9
Midfield Dylan McEntarfer Kellam 10
Midfield Y-Lan Nguyen Fairfax 10
Midfield Olivia Cruz Annadale 12
Defense Kamryn Winger Colgan 11
Defense Naomi Knight Cosby 12
Defense Hope Ku-Dipietro Fairfax 12
Defense Madisen Hood Kellam 11
At-Large Rylie Swenson Battlefield 12
At-Large Janessa Lowe Landstown 12
At-Large Sasha Manheim Cosby 11
Goalie Kiley Cass Kellam 12
Player of the Year Samantha DeGuzman Colgan 12
Coach of the Year Tom Warzywak Colgan
SECOND TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Forward Alyssa Huang Robinson 12
Forward Addy Hess Freedom (SR) 11
Forward Jayda Sutton Western Branch 10
Forward Valeria Castillo Fairfax 12
Midfield Anna Simmons Colgan 12
Midfield Nayeli Leon Lake Braddock 12
Midfield Corrine Jenkins Cosby 10
Midfield McKenna Kolasch Battlefield 12
Defense Cambria Kendall Colgan 11
Defense Aminata Davis Yorktown 12
Defense Talia Omer Lake Braddock 12
Defense Maggie Bothwell James River 12
At-Large Courtney Mills South County 12
At-Large Isasbella Yousefi Oakton 11
At-Large Maci Landel Colonial Forge 12
Goalie Chase Rooney Colgan 10
