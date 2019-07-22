NOTE: Email your commitment information to David Fawcett at dfawcett@insidenova.com. Please include the player's name, high school, year, sport, college selection and a contact number.
2020
BATTLEFIELD
Olivia Migli, soccer, Duke
Tori Powell, soccer, Virginia Tech
Anna Sisson, soccer, Delaware
COLGAN
Everett Catlett, baseball, Georgetown
Ryley Johnson, baseball, East Carolina
Jada Konte, soccer, UConn
Madisen Melice, softball, Rhode Island
Michael Schaefer, soccer, ODU
FOREST PARK
Griffin Boone, baseball, VCU
FREEDOM
Vershon Lee, football, South Carolina
HYLTON
Grace Lutz, softball, James Madison
LANGLEY
Madeline McGaughey, field hockey, William & Mary
OSBOURN PARK
Jed Barrett, baseball, VMI
Shane Saunders, baseball, VMI
PATRIOT
Victoria Haugen, soccer, Virginia Tech
POTOMAC
Braden Mack, baseball, Cornell
WOODBRIDGE
Reuben Adams Jr., football, Penn State
Rafeel Ampong, football, Towson
Alia Denwiddie, basketball, Grambling State
Vanessa Laumbach, basketball, George Mason
Antoine Sampah, football, LSU
2021
BATTLEFIELD
Julianna Quintero, beach volleyball, Pepperdine
LANGLEY
Kelly Chinn, golf, Duke
2022
OSBOURN PARK
Mason Balsis, baseball, Virginia
AJ Shepard, baseball, Indiana
