2020

BATTLEFIELD

Jenna Daunt, soccer, Navy
Carleigh Frilles, soccer, Coastal Carolina
Carrie McIntire, soccer, Wake Forest

Olivia Migli, soccer, Duke

Tori Powell, soccer, Virginia Tech

Anna Sisson, soccer, Delaware

COLGAN

Everett Catlett, baseball, Georgetown

Ryley Johnson, baseball, East Carolina

Jada Konte, soccer, UConn

Madisen Melice, softball, Rhode Island

Michael Schaefer, soccer, ODU

FOREST PARK

Griffin Boone, baseball, VCU

FREEDOM

Vershon Lee, football, South Carolina

HYLTON

Grace Lutz, softball, James Madison

LANGLEY

Madeline McGaughey, field hockey, William & Mary

OSBOURN PARK

Jed Barrett, baseball, VMI

Shane Saunders, baseball, VMI

PATRIOT

Victoria Haugen, soccer, Virginia Tech

POTOMAC

Braden Mack, baseball, Cornell

WOODBRIDGE

Reuben Adams Jr., football, Penn State

Rafeel Ampong, football, Towson

Alia Denwiddie, basketball, Grambling State

Vanessa Laumbach, basketball, George Mason

Antoine Sampah, football, LSU

2021

BATTLEFIELD

Julianna Quintero, beach volleyball, Pepperdine

LANGLEY

Kelly Chinn, golf, Duke

2022

OSBOURN PARK

Mason Balsis, baseball, Virginia

AJ Shepard, baseball, Indiana

